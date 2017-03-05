To peer into city's future, Omaha chamber hires futurist

The Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce has hired a futurist to help the community peer into its economic future.
The chamber's retained Rebecca Ryan to help business, social and civic leaders synthesize their data and perspectives during meetings aimed at shaping the region's economic development over the next 20 years.
Her hiring is part of the Strategic 4Sight initiative, sponsored by the chamber and its partners, United Way of the Midlands and the Urban League of Nebraska. Besides economic development, the initiative's goals include alleviating poverty and preparing the next generation for work and leadership.
What does a futurist add to the process?
Ryan, who describes herself as an economist, "futurist and brain shaker," said strategic planning is fine in a stable environment. But it doesn't always take into account "disrupters" such as new forms of transportation and new technologies that could affect the area's economic prosperity and quality of life.
That's where the proverbial out-of-the-box thinking comes in handy.
"Send your weirdos, your edge thinkers," Ryan said Tuesday after she was introduced to more than 150 business and civic leaders. "Have you ever noticed the future happened from the edge and works its way to the center?"
The Strategic 4Sight initiative is wide-ranging and ambitious, Ryan said, and it could make some people uncomfortable.
That's OK, she said. It's part of the process of trying on different futures.
