March 5, 2017 9:53 AM

Connecticut lawmakers grapple with education funding plan

By SUSAN HAIGH Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn.

Connecticut lawmakers are under pressure to finally overhaul the state's 28-year-old Education Cost Sharing grant, a funding formula for schools that's been criticized as being unfair, inadequate and underfunded.

The push this legislative session comes as Connecticut faces a projected $1.7 billion budget deficit. Also, a state judge recently ruled that parts of the education funding system are unconstitutional.

While that court decision is on appeal, giving the General Assembly more time to act, Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has offered a plan to base the funding formula on a community's local property tax burden, student need and enrollment. Other groups are working on alternative proposals.

Meanwhile, it's not clear whether something will be done this session, which ends June 7.

