Illinois farmers uncertain how weather could affect crops

2:11 Drone video captures aerial view of Los Banos house fire Pause

1:43 "Sugar" Shane Mosley is guest of honor at fifth annual Gloves Not Drugs Boxing Show

2:02 Get to know the SEC men's basketball tournament field

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

0:58 Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening