Utility cooperative transforms church into daycare

2:02 Get to know the SEC men's basketball tournament field Pause

2:11 Drone video captures aerial view of Los Banos house fire

1:43 "Sugar" Shane Mosley is guest of honor at fifth annual Gloves Not Drugs Boxing Show

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:08 NASA investigates water supply in snow

0:58 Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening

2:21 How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

1:48 Fresno zoo's baby rhino has a big toy ball, and he knows what to do with it

0:46 This is what California's bullet train would look like