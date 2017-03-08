EXCHANGE: Hobby turns Breese man into man of steel

Give Phil Detmer a chunk of steel and a day's time and he'll craft a world-class knife.
That's not the way the Breese artisan likes to work. It's merely an illustration of how much time is spent crafting each "DeTmer-stamped" creation.
Detmer has been making knives for decades. He sold his first knife in 1977. At that time, it was just something to do.
"I lived in town and I was bored," he said. "My neighbor started making knives and showed me some stuff. I'm pretty well self-taught.
"It's something for me to do. I wouldn't exactly call if fun anymore, it's more like a job, but I can walk out of them any time I want. I was just piddling around with it. It helped send the kids to college."
And, to turn that phrase around — he's self-taught pretty well. Detmer has sold knives all over the United States, indeed all over the world. Recently, he got a call from someone in Australia who owns one of his knives.
Each knife emanating from his backyard workshop begins as a humble rectangle of stainless steel. Detmer takes a drawing of the blade and traces it on the three-foot long steel bar. Hours of cutting, filing and burnishing later — a knife if born.
"The hardest part of the whole thing is cutting them out," he said. "I'll make a whole bunch at a time. I'll make one or two in a day if I have to."
He creates knives of all shapes, sizes and styles . from tiny items that can be carried in a purse or pocket to tactical-style knives. Knives in various stages of completion were evident in his workshop.
The counter in Detmer's workshop contains vices, grinders and polishers of various sizes, an over and a saw to cut the steel.
"Probably 80 percent of them never get used," Detmer said. "It's like a painting or something. Absolutely you can use them. I always tell people to bring them back to me if they need sharpening or cleaning."
He also builds and designs the handles, using elk horn, wood or modern composite materials. Detmer made a knife for his wife with a pearl handle crafted from a shell he found at nearby Shoal Creek.
The knives retail for $40-500, depending on size and quality of material. He makes the knives from three grades of steel.
"I have stock and I do custom work," he said. "If someone wants something in particular, or if they want me to copy something, I'll do that."
Detmer's knives have found their way around the world without the benefit of marketing or advertising. He has no web site. He doesn't advertise in magazines.
The knives are sold at retail in just one location — White Dog Gun Shop in Arthur.
"Nothing," he said. "It's all gun shows and word of mouth."
