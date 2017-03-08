Port of Vancouver votes to extend oil terminal lease

The Port of Vancouver has voted to continue to lease land to Vancouver Energy for its proposed oil transfer terminal while the evaluation and permitting process continues.
The Columbian reports (https://goo.gl/Byi0I9 ) that port commissioners voted 2-1 to continue the lease after a five-hour meeting Tuesday.
Vancouver Energy and supporters said the project deserves to see the end of the state Energy Site Evaluation Council's scrutiny. Opponents expressed frustration as some have spent years protesting the terminal.
The project has been caught up in nearly four years of review by the site evaluation council, which is expected to issue a recommendation to Gov. Jay Inslee in a few months on whether to grant the project a permit.
The port has been collecting $100,000 per month in rent on the vacant site.
Comments