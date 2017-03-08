The Latest: Train 'just kept coming,' bus passenger says

A freight train smashed into a charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, pushing the bus 300 feet down the tracks authorities said. Authorities worked for more than an hour to remove passengers, Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney said, taking the injured people to area hospitals and cutting through the bus’s mangled body to extract the final two people.
Kevin McGill
AP Photo
Responders works the scene where a train hit a bus in Biloxi, Miss., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. A freight train smashed into a charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Tuesday, pushing the bus 300 feet down the tracks authorities said. Authorities worked for more than an hour to remove passengers, Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney said, taking the injured people to area hospitals and cutting through the bus’s mangled body to extract the final two people.
Gerald Herbert
AP Photo
Biloxi firefighters assist injured passengers after their charter bus collided with a train in Biloxi, Miss., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Biloxi city spokesman Vincent Creel says emergency responders were still removing injured people from the bus more than 30 minutes after the crash.
Sun Herald via AP
John Fitzhugh
Emergency personnel assist injured passengers after their charter bus collided with a train in Biloxi, Miss., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Biloxi city spokesman Vincent Creel says emergency responders were still removing injured people from the bus more than 30 minutes after the crash
Sun Herald via AP
John Fitzhugh
In this photo made from video and released by WLOX-TV, Authorities pull passengers off a bus after colliding with CSX freight train, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Biloxi, Miss. Biloxi city spokesman Vincent Creel says emergency responders were still removing injured people from the bus more than 30 minutes after the crash.
WLOX-TV via AP)
Kevin McGill
AP Photo
Gerald Herbert
AP Photo
Kevin McGill
AP Photo
Gerald Herbert
AP Photo
Gerald Herbert
AP Photo
Gerald Herbert
AP Photo
Gerald Herbert
AP Photo
