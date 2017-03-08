2 Boone County school employees accused of embezzlement

0:43 Three people killed in Merced County crash Pause

0:56 Merced's mini-March Madness

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

4:22 Whose job is it to save the beach?

7:33 Miami Beach waging a battle against sea level rise

1:51 Effects of heavy winter storms are seen and felt throughout California

0:13 Sewage spill closes MLK offramp

0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots