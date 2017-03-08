2 Boone County school employees accused of embezzlement

State Police say two employees of the Boone County school system have been charged with stealing at least $20,000.
Media outlets report transportation director David Bryan Jarrell and mechanic Tracy Harvey surrendered to State Police on Wednesday.
State Police Sgt. C.R. Sutphin in Madison says the pair allegedly bought items for themselves using the county's transportation budget from 2014 to this year. Each is charged with embezzlement and obtaining by fraud.
According to court records, some money was used to buy tires, brakes and a motor home windshield.
It wasn't immediately known whether Harrell and Harvey had attorneys.
The school system has endured a budget crisis in recent years due to the coal industry's downturn and a loss of property tax value. About 40 employees resigned before the school year began.
