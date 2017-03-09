Mohawk Industries to close West Virginia wood flooring plant

Mohawk Industries Inc. says it is closing a wood flooring manufacturing plant in southern West Virginia, idling 111 workers.
Media outlets reports the plant at the Buck Harless Wood Products Industrial Park in Holden will close by May 7 and its operations will be moved to a recently upgraded facility in Melbourne, Arkansas.
Mohawk president of laminate and hardwood Gary Lanser says the closing reflects a reduction in customer demand for solid wood flooring products.
Mohawk vice president of human resource Jerry Hendrix says the company will assist employees with retraining opportunities, job fairs and unemployment benefits.
Mohawk acquired the plants in Holden and Melbourne from Columbia Wood Flooring in 2007.
