March 9, 2017 11:30 PM

County partners with state on farmland preservation

The Associated Press
NEW CASTLE, Del.

New Castle County Executive Matthew Meyer says the county will save $2.5 million to preserve local farmland through a partnership with Delaware's farmland preservation program.

Meyer has announced a $500,000 contribution to preserve county farmland, which he says saves taxpayers $2.5 million compared to the prior county administration's plan to purchase development rights on two farms in the Port Penn area.

Meyer says the $500,000 will preserve significant acreage, and that the collaboration with the stat is the right approach to a more comprehensive and cost-effective land preservation program.

Officials say the County will retain decision-making authority to direct which properties are selected off of the state's list of eligible properties based on county funds that are allocated.

