Major credit evaluator upgrades Nashua's bond rating

A major credit rating agency has elevated Nashua's bond rating to AAA, an achievement that officials say is an endorsement of how well the city is run.
The Telegraph of Nashua reported (http://bit.ly/2mOrV9P ) Friday that the financial firm Standard & Poor's upgraded the city's bond rating.
The firm's analysts say the increase reflects Nashua's improved economy — based on strong property values and improved employment growth and diversity — and strong management.
Mayor Jim Donchess says Nashua seeks to bond out about $13 million this year.
The new AAA rating means it will be able to get slightly lower interest rates on the bonds.
Nashua now has a higher rating than the state of New Hampshire and the U.S.
