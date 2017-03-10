Business

March 10, 2017 4:03 AM

Charges filed in poaching incidents at pipeline protest camp

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

Authorities have charged four men in two separate deer poaching incidents late last year in or near the camp in southern North Dakota that housed Dakota Access pipeline protesters.

The state Game and Fish Department says charges of unlawful possession of big game have been filed against men from New Hampshire and Idaho and two men from New York. Arrest warrants have been issued for all four suspects, none of whom is believed to be in North Dakota.

Authorities are still trying to identify other suspects.

The charge against the men is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $3,000 fine.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos