Business

March 11, 2017 5:04 AM

7 rural Maine firms will get green energy grants

The Associated Press
BANGOR, Maine

The United States Department of Agriculture says seven Maine businesses will receive Rural Energy for America Program grants totaling $77,500.

The agency says the money will help pay for the purchase and installation of renewable energy systems and energy efficiency improvements.

The largest grant is a $20,000 award going to Fedco Seeds Inc. in Clinton, which plans to purchase and install a ground-mounted solar system that will benefit its storage facility for seeds, plants and gardening supplies.

Other grants will go to companies in Arundel, Bridgewater, Harrison, Harpswell, Waldoboro and Sorrento.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos