7 rural Maine firms will get green energy grants

The United States Department of Agriculture says seven Maine businesses will receive Rural Energy for America Program grants totaling $77,500.
The agency says the money will help pay for the purchase and installation of renewable energy systems and energy efficiency improvements.
The largest grant is a $20,000 award going to Fedco Seeds Inc. in Clinton, which plans to purchase and install a ground-mounted solar system that will benefit its storage facility for seeds, plants and gardening supplies.
Other grants will go to companies in Arundel, Bridgewater, Harrison, Harpswell, Waldoboro and Sorrento.
