Loans available to small businesses affected by 2016 drought

Federal loans to help small businesses and organizations recover from economic injuries resulting from the 2016 drought are available in eight Ohio counties.
The U.S. Small Business Administration says small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and private nonprofit organizations in those counties are eligible to apply.
The counties included in the disaster declaration for the period from July 1 through Oct. 15 of last year are Ashland, Coshocton, Delaware, Holmes, Knox, Licking, Morrow and Richland.
Loans of up to $2 million may be used to pay fixed debts and other bills that could have been paid if the disaster hadn't occurred. Applications can be downloaded from the federal agency's website , and must be completed and returned no later than Oct. 24.
