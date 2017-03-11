South Dakota university looks to add hotel

The University of South Dakota Discovery District is hoping to add a hotel to its 80-acre research park.
The Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2mbto69 ) reports the district requested for proposals Monday from developers for a multi-story hotel in the park in northwest Sioux Falls.
District President Rich Naser Jr. says the continued growth of the northwest Sioux Falls area allows a good opportunity to build a hotel with close access to Interstate 29.
The potential hotel is expected to help support the district's research, education and business tenants.
The Discovery District is a public-private effort between the University of South Dakota, the Governor's Office of Economic Development, the city of South Sioux Falls, the Board of Regents and Forward Sioux Falls.
Letters of interest are due March 27 and proposals April 28.
