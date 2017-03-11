Sioux Falls schools to teach students coding

The Sioux Falls School District has approved a nearly $1.3 million contract with a company to teach students about computer coding.
The Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2nk9t5d) reports the contract with Code to the Future will create computer science immersion in three elementary schools this fall and in two middle schools in 2019.
The company will train teachers and principals in how to bring coding and computer science into the existing curriculum.
Board member Doug Morrison hopes the program attracts students to the district. He also says the program is expected to give students from all backgrounds a chance to gain computer science and critical thinking skills for future jobs.
In addition to the contract, the district will need to spend about $250,000 on upgrading technology. Morrison says it's worth it.
Comments