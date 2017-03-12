Florida Panhandle is home to hundreds of old houses

Sunbright Manor, the oldest house in Walton County, has a colorful history.
Railroad magnate J.T. Sherman built the nearly 6,000-square-foot mansion in 1886 to be a duplicate of his family's home in Wisconsin. The Shermans spent their winters at the house at 30 Live Oak Ave. W. at a time when DeFuniak Springs was a center of culture and commerce in Northwest Florida.
"This was a big railroad town, and of course you had the Chautauqua Assembly, which had its programs here in the winter," said Reese Orlosky, who has owned the house with his wife, Sally, since 1999. "Many of the homes on Circle Drive near Lake DeFuniak were built during this time period."
In fact, Sunbright Manor is just one of more than 500 homes in Walton, Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties that were built more than 100 years ago. Some, like Sunbright, are meticulously maintained and retain their historic features. Others are literally falling apart.
While they may not be remembered as well as Sunbright Manor's, each house has a story.
'An amazing property'
Sidney J. Catts, the notorious governor of Florida from 1917 to 1921, purchased Sunbright Manor in 1924 and immediately made history.
"Catts put in the first indoor plumbing in a house in Walton County," Orlosky said. A 6-foot long claw-foot tub that Catts installed in an upstairs bath is still in use.
The former governor and his wife, Alice, lived in the mansion until his death in 1936 and her passing in 1949. For many years, local residents referred to the old home as "The Catts House."
"There were rumors that the house was haunted after they died," Orlosky said with a laugh. "We've looked everywhere, but couldn't find any ghosts."
Orlosky was able to disprove another rumor shortly after moving in, however.
"People used to say that Catts, a former Baptist preacher, used to run a counterfeiting ring in the basement," Orlosky added. "But I've looked everywhere, and I can assure you that this house doesn't have a basement."
During the 1990s, the property served as a bed and breakfast inn despite not having central heat or air conditioning.
"That was the first thing we did when we bought the house in 1999," Orlosky said. "We added four heat pumps."
The Orloskys worked hard to bring the house back to its original grandeur by putting wallpaper in nearly every room and furnishing it with antiques from the early 1900s. The couple lived in the house while caring for many of the 91 foster children they have raised since 1993.
"The children loved this house; they called it their castle," Orlosky said.
Indeed, with its wraparound porches, octagonal tower and multiple stained glass windows, the three-story mansion resembles a palace. While most of the house retains its original appearance, the kitchen blends the best of old and new, with modern appliances, huge cabinets and a large, marble-topped island.
Orlosky said he hates to part with the home, having invested so much time, money and hard work into it. But Sally's health is not good, so he said the couple reluctantly decided to put the house on the market.
For Victoria Hughes, an associate broker with Century 21 Blue Marlin, listing a 131-year-old historic home has been a learning experience.
"It's definitely a niche market," Hughes said. "But this is such an amazing property, and its zoning would allow for either residential or commercial use."
Orlosky believes the building would be suited for another purpose.
"I would like to see the city buy it and use it as a welcome center for visitors," he said. "The antique furnishings will go with it, so it would be a great place for dignitaries to stay."
Whoever ends up buying the property is in for a treat, Orlosky added.
"We've had many happy years here," he said. "You really get a sense of history when you live in a house that is this old."
Old but not forgotten
In addition to Sunbright Manor, there are 281 single-family homes in Walton County that are at least a century old. In Santa Rosa County, there are approximately 200 homes that have passed their 100th birthday. (The exact number is hard to pin down because some properties' ages are estimated.) The two oldest homes in the three-county area — both in Milton — were built in 1860 before the start of the Civil War.
In Okaloosa County, however, houses that were built more than a century ago are much harder to find. According to the property appraiser's office, only 47 of the thousands of single-family homes on the property rolls were built before 1917.
Two of Okaloosa County's oldest homes are located a stone's throw away from one another near the intersection of Bayshore Drive and 27th Street in Niceville. In fact, it appears that a few stones may have actually been thrown at the home located at 834 Bayshore Drive, since many of its front window panes are broken.
Built in 1900, the wood frame, 1,140-square-foot house sits across from Boggy Bayou, the hub of the community's busy fishing industry at the turn of the last century.
"That area was the center of everything back then," local historian Elisa Mitchiner said.
Although the house is unoccupied and its lot overgrown with vegetation, it's not hard to imagine a family living in the home more than a century ago. Just around the corner, the white cinderblock house at 708 27th St. appears to be undergoing a makeover. Like its neighbor, the 624-square-foot house was built in 1900 and is just a short walk from Boggy Bayou.
The houses are two of just a handful of properties that remain from the early days of the settlement then known as "Boggy." These days, expensive homes and restaurants line the shore of Boggy Bayou.
"Around the 1970s, developers began razing almost all of the old homes," Mitchiner said. "They just took everything down. They looked at it as cleaning up the area, I guess, since most of the buildings were just basic homes and not particularly pretty."
Out with the old, in with the new
For the most part, the oldest homes in all three counties are clustered in the north and central sections. In Santa Rosa County, the Milton area is home to several 19th-century homes, and in Okaloosa county the town of Laurel Hill has more than a dozen homesteads dating back to the early 1900s.
Only one of Okaloosa County's 10 oldest homes is located south of Choctawhatchee Bay. The three-bedroom, one-bath structure is at 1551 U.S. Highway 98 W. in Mary Esther. Built in 1901, the 2,456-square-foot, two-story house sits off the highway and backs up to the Santa Rosa Sound.
Few of the homes built in the early days of the Camp Walton settlement (the precursor to Fort Walton Beach) have survived, in part for the same reason the homes built along Boggy Bayou were knocked down. As waterfront property became more valuable, builders purchased the old homesteads and replaced them with condominiums and larger, more expensive houses.
Susan Myers, the great-granddaughter of Camp Walton pioneer John Brooks, said there may be other reasons why few homes from the community's early days have survived.
"It could be the work of termites," said Myers, a former Fort Walton Beach City Councilwoman who has developed many projects in the city's downtown area. "Several years ago, my husband and I were relocating an older building in order to preserve it. There were three smaller buildings on the property that we would have liked to have saved, but they were just eaten through by termites."
Myers said the area's frequent hurricanes and other storms didn't help the effort to preserve some of the community's historic structures, some of which now serve as businesses rather than private homes.
One old house that Myers was able to save now serves as an anchor of the downtown Fort Walton Beach business district. The Magnolia Grill, owned by Tom and Peggy Rice, is in a house that was originally ordered from a mail-order catalog.
According to the restaurant's website, Dr. G.G. French ordered the house in 1910. It was shipped from New York to Pensacola by train and then to Camp Walton by barge. It came in pieces, and included everything needed to assemble a house by someone with "minimal carpentry skills."
Several years ago, Myers offered the old house to the Rices for just the cost of relocating it from the lot next door to its present location. After extensive remodeling and redecorating with artifacts from Fort Walton's early days, the Rices now refer to the old house as a "museum that sells food."
"Susan Myers has been a force for good when it comes to trying to preserve our historic homes and buildings," Rice said. "She has a real appreciation for our community's history."
