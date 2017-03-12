Robber wearing Iron Man suit robs Florida blood bank

A robber dressed in a sweat suit as the superhero character Iron Man is being sought for an armed heist at a South Florida blood bank.
The Broward Sheriff's Office this week released video of the March 3 stickup at Continental Services Group. Investigators told the SunSentinel (http://bit.ly/2lIAfYG ) the man wore a red Iron Man sweat suit with a hood that zipped up into a mask, a black T-shirt over the sweat suit and dark colored pants.
Authoritie say the man pushed aside a customer, pointed a gun at a clerk and demanded money. The clerk gave him a cash box and the man ran away with it. The amount of money taken has not been disclosed.
No one was injured in the heist.
Comments