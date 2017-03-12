Firm opening West Virginia natural gas equipment shop

A Canadian firm's subsidiary is taking over a former machine shop in West Virginia's Northern Panhandle to make and sell natural gas compression equipment that will create up to 130 jobs.
Gov. Jim Justice says Bidell Gas Compression will operate out of a 100,000-square-foot facility in Weirton that was previously owned by ArcelorMittal Steel. The property had been recently purchased from ArcelorMittal by the Frontier Group, an industrial and commercial facility redeveloper.
Bidell is a subsidiary of Calgary, Alberta-based Total Energy Services Inc. The facility will be the company's first U.S. manufacturing operation.
Justice says the operation will employ about 60 people this year and up to 130 workers by 2019. It will make, sell, lease and service natural gas compression equipment worldwide.
