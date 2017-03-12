Sanders rallies against GOP health care plan at Town Hall

Following a Town Hall meeting in one of West Virginia's poorest counties Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders says the Senate can defeat the House Republican proposal to replace the Affordable Care Act with a version he says would provide enormous tax breaks to the wealthiest Americans.
The former Democratic presidential candidate received a standing ovation immediately from about 250 people in a high school auditorium in McDowell County on Sunday, and his call for universal health care as a right for all Americans was greeted with loud applause.
He says the Republican proposal to replace the Affordable Care Act, which added health care coverage to 20 million people, would throw five to 10 million people off coverage including thousands of West Virginians while providing an estimated $275 billion in tax breaks for the wealthiest 2 percent of Americans over a decade.
He said afterward that West Virginia's Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin will join the vote against the substitute. He says they need Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, who has raised concerns about the House plan's effect on expanded Medicaid, which her state has.
Sanders says Capito, "can be the key vote."
The meeting, hosted by MSNBC, will be broadcast Monday evening.
