Asian shares mostly higher on cheer over US jobs report

1:02 Two Merced homes damaged in fire Pause

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:17 Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:43 Three people killed in Merced County crash

0:56 Merced's mini-March Madness

1:54 Signal callers: From Montana to Kaepernick, these quarterbacks started for the 49ers

2:01 Merced Students Shine at Science Fair