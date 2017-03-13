BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0342

Wholesale cash prices Monday.
Mon. Fri.
F
Broilers national comp wtd av .9304 .9304
Eggs large white NY Doz. .77 .73
Flour hard winter KC cwt 13.30 13.30
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.1100 2.1100
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3845 1.3845
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.5719 1.5719
Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton 2373 2373
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5207 5207
Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av 66.92 66.92
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 158.50 158.50
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 107.06 107.06
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 3.56 3.59¼
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 9.89 9.89½
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 324.70 324.70
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 4.05½ 4.15½
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.21¼ 6.28½
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 2.91 2.91¼
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .37½ .37½
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .305/8 .305/8
Aluminum per lb LME .8547 .8375
Antimony in warehouse per ton 7950 7950
Copper Cathode full plate 2.5919 2.5641
Gold Handy & Harman 1204.20 1202.65
Silver Handy & Harman 17.010 16.930
Lead per metric ton LME 2258.00 2226.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 15,250 15,250
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 937.00 942.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 941.20 938.20
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.2235 1.2042
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 73.94 74.24
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 51.60 51.60
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.98 2.98
b-bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available
