BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0342

March 13, 2017 12:36 PM

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Wholesale cash prices Monday.

    Mon.       Fri.

F

 Broilers national comp wtd av   .9304      .9304

 Eggs large white NY Doz.     .77        .73

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   13.30      13.30

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.1100     2.1100

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.3845     1.3845

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.5719     1.5719

 Cocoa beans Ivory Coast $ metric ton    2373       2373

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5207       5207

 Hogs Iowa/Minn barrows & gilts wtd av   66.92      66.92

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  158.50     158.50

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  107.06     107.06

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  3.56        3.59¼

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  9.89        9.89½

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 324.70      324.70

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  4.05½       4.15½

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  6.21¼       6.28½

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  2.91        2.91¼

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .37½         .37½

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .305/8         .305/8

 Aluminum per lb LME  .8547       .8375

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   7950        7950

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.5919      2.5641

 Gold Handy & Harman 1204.20    1202.65

 Silver Handy & Harman  17.010     16.930

 Lead per metric ton LME 2258.00    2226.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  15,250     15,250

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  937.00     942.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  941.20     938.20

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.2235     1.2042

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling   73.94      74.24

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   51.60      51.60

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu   2.98       2.98 

b-bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

