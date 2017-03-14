Pool contractors fight to keep protections for pool buyers

Pool contractors are trying to block the repeal of a 2002 law designed to protect homeowners from fly-by-night pool contractors that is part of Gov. Doug Ducey's effort to streamline business regulations.
The association representing the industry wants to keep the law requiring payment schedules for pool construction. It passed after fly-by-night pool contractors ripped off homeowners across metro Phoenix by taking large deposits and never completing the work.
Presidential Pools President Tim Murphy says he fought for the 2002 law to protect legitimate pool contractors and consumers.
The Arizona Registrar of Contractors is pushing Senate Bill 1116. The measure also removes a requirement that a remodeling and repair contractor's license be suspended if they don't carry workers' compensation insurance.
It is set for a House committee hearing Tuesday.
