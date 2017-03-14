Case challenging driver's license suspensions dismissed

0:32 Law enforcement investigates scene of officer-involved shooting in Snelling Pause

1:00 Take a 1-minute walk through Britney Spears' and Selena Gomez's homes for sale

4:20 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

1:15 Body found along railroad track in Salida

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow