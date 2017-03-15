Business

Ex-prosecutor defends charging gambling company owner

FARGO, N.D.

A former North Dakota federal prosecutor is defending his decision to prosecute the founder of a Fargo-based company for illegal gambling.

Susan Bala served 17 months in prison before her conviction was overturned. Bala operated Racing Services Inc., a business that handled bets for closed-circuit horse race gambling sites.

Former U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley tells KFGO (http://bit.ly/2m0hfFd ) it was a very complicated case. Wrigley says Bala and her attorney had the opportunity to come down to his office and tell her side of the story before she was indicted.

A federal bankruptcy judge has ruled that the state must pay Bala and others more than $13 million it collected in taxes. Interest payments could add millions more to the total.

