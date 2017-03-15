Upstate mayors: Allow Uber, Lyft to expand

The mayors of Buffalo, Syracuse, Rochester and other upstate cities are urging Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state leaders to allow Uber and Lyft to expand throughout the state.
The letter from the nine mayors says allowing the two ride-hailing services into their communities would create jobs and provide an important transportation alternative for seniors, disabled residents and tourists.
The others signing the letter include the mayors of Albany, Ithaca, Binghamton, Utica, Rome and Kingston.
Uber and Lyft are now prohibited from operating outside of the New York City area. Cuomo supports permitting the app-based ride-hailing companies to move into upstate, but lawmakers are so far divided over the details.
The decision is likely to be decided in the state budget, which lawmakers hope to approve by April 1.
