March 16, 2017 3:32 AM

Report: Maine tourism industry revenue grew to $6B in 2016

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine officials say revenue from the state's tourism industry has increased for the fourth straight year in 2016.

A report from the Maine Office of Tourism shows that revenue grew to just under $6 billion last year, an increase of about 6 percent from the previous year. Officials said Wednesday the total economic impact of tourism reached $9 billion.

Data shows that visitation has risen to almost 30 percent from the 28 million visitors in 2012. Spending grew by about $1 billion over the same period. Visitors spent the most on retail sales, lodging, restaurants and food.

The agency is launching a new marketing campaign this year called "This is Me" in an effort to continue growth. Officials say the campaign aims to frame the state as a lifestyle brand.

