Ride-hailing app Uber to launch on Big Island this week

Getting around the Big Island will soon take only the touch of a smartphone as ride-hailing app Uber is set to launch in Kailua-Kona and Hilo this week.
West Hawaii Today reports (http://bit.ly/2nvDy2U ) that Uber will go live on Friday across the island. The smartphone app launched on Kauai last week and has been on Maui and Oahu since 2014.
Uber spokeswoman Taylor Patterson says there are no specific goals for how many drivers may be needed for Uber on the Big Island. Job postings seeking drivers on the island have been up since last week.
Uber drivers must pass a background check and have valid insurance. Their vehicle must be registered and inspected.
