March 16, 2017 11:08 AM

Man accused of planting improvised explosive at bus terminal

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Port Authority police arrested a man accused of leaving a crude explosive device in a briefcase at the bus terminal in Midtown Manhattan.

Arsenio Mason was charged Thursday with possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. He was being held without bail on a separate criminal case in California. A call to his attorney wasn't immediately returned.

According to the criminal complaint, the 39-year-old Mason left a briefcase inside a deli at the Port Authority Bus terminal Wednesday evening during rush hour. The terminal is a major thoroughfare for buses in and out of New York City. A bomb squad detective said it contained a crude device. But it didn't detonate. No injuries were reported.

Mason was arrested nearby. Police said they also found methamphetamine.

