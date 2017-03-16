Business

March 16, 2017 3:07 PM

Iowa House passes adapted workers' compensation overhaul

The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa

Republicans in the Iowa House have passed a bill that would overhaul how workers are compensated for on-the-job injuries, though they backed off on some key proposals.

The GOP-majority chamber voted 55-38 Thursday to revamp standards for hurt workers in Iowa, including reducing benefits for shoulder injuries and decreasing coverage for injuries tied to a pre-existing condition. The legislation will now be considered by the Senate.

Republicans scrapped some initial provisions, like a plan that would have changed the definition of a substantial workplace injury and a measure that would have ended permanent total disability benefits at 67.

Rep. Gary Carlson, a Muscatine Republican, says the changes came after concerns within the party over the legislation's consequences.

Democrats say despite the changes, the bill still unfairly penalizes injured workers.

