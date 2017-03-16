Pilot, wife OK after small plane crash lands near Willcox

Authorities say a man and his wife have escaped injury after their small plane crash-landed on a dirt road next to a pecan orchard in southern Arizona.
Cochise County Sheriff's officials say the single-propeller plane experienced engine failure shortly after noon Thursday near Willcox.
It was headed to the Willcox airport after a flight from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The pilot told authorities that he and his wife were not injured and the plane went down between San Simon and Bowie.
The man called Albuquerque's air traffic control center and told them of the engine failure.
They kept talking to him until he was close to the ground and then lost radio contact.
The pilot's name wasn't immediately released.
Comments