Business

March 17, 2017 3:04 AM

NJ Transit running extra service for St. Patrick's Parade

The Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J.

New Jersey Transit is offering extra bus service for passengers heading to and from the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York City.

Passengers are reminded to purchase roundtrip tickets at the start of Friday's trip.

For rail passengers, no liquids of any kind in any type of container will be permitted on any trains heading to and from New York and Hoboken. No beverages are allowed on buses.

NJ Transit will have employees on hand at Secaucus Junction, Aberdeen/Matawan, Middletown and New York's Penn Station to assist rail customers.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos