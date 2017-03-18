APS to be a player in elections and report spending annually

0:40 Passengers 'lucky' to survive in Merced County, CHP says Pause

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping

1:03 New Beginnings for Merced County Animals prepares dogs and cats for trip to Washington state to be adopted

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

0:55 Turlock man charged with attempted murder of Merced deputies

0:58 Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening

2:21 How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy