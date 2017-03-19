Chicago creates program to draw immigrant entrepreneurs

0:40 Passengers 'lucky' to survive in Merced County, CHP says Pause

2:16 Fifth annual Soroptimist International of Los Banos conference

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

0:58 Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening

2:21 How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

1:03 New Beginnings for Merced County Animals prepares dogs and cats for trip to Washington state to be adopted

1:02 Helping Merced Students to Dream, Achieve, and Succeed

1:07 Massage parlor sting yields arrests in Modesto