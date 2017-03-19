Central Illinois officials debate airport-owned soccer field

2:16 Fifth annual Soroptimist International of Los Banos conference Pause

0:40 Passengers 'lucky' to survive in Merced County, CHP says

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

1:08 NASA investigates water supply in snow

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby