Utah residents face dwindling supply of houses, condos

Utah residents looking for a home or condo to buy are finding an increasingly thin inventory as the demand from homebuyers outpaces the supply.
The Deseret News reports (http://bit.ly/2naOpBE ) that the trend has mayors, real estate professionals and home builders concerned.
According to a 2016 analysis by James Wood, a senior fellow at the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, there were more houses than there was demand for housing in the state for 40 years, from 1970 to 2010.
But the need has outpaced housing inventory since then, and tens of thousands of Utah residents are now searching for houses or condos that don't exist.
Salt Lake Home Builders Association Executive Officer Jaren Davis says land, labor and regulations are creating hurdles for the industry.
Comments