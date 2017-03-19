Work begins on facility that will assemble CTA rail cars

A $100 million facility where the Chicago Transit Authority's newest rail cars will be assembled is under construction.
The CRRC Sifang America facility on the southeast side of Chicago is expected to create more than 300 skilled factory and new construction jobs. Its completion date is slated for spring 2018.
The rail cars assembled at the facility will replace CTA's oldest and mark the first time since 1964 that CTA's rail cars have been produced in Chicago.
CRRC Sifang America has received a contract to build up to 846 new 7000-series rail cars. The first order of 400 will be assembled at the new facility.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel says the facility represents an investment that will bring economic opportunities and good-paying jobs for hundreds of workers.
