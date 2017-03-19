Maine lawmakers to consider latest push to jumpstart mining

Legislators are set to consider once again whether to approve rules to jumpstart mining of Maine's deposits of copper, zinc, gold and silver.
Officials approved a law in 2012 calling for an overhaul of mining rules. But companies like J.D. Irving say they can't mine in Maine because lawmakers have twice failed to approve rules proposed by the Department of Environmental Protection.
Public hearings on several bills are scheduled for Monday.
Democratic Rep. Ralph Chapman wants to repeal the mining law and create an advisory panel that would create a framework for mining.
Democratic Sen. Brownie Carson is proposing to ban mining on public and protected lands and require mining permit applicants to provide financial assurance for a worst-case catastrophe.
