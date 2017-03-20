Business

March 20, 2017 6:14 PM

Johnson faces a major group in Match Play

By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
AUSTIN, Texas

Dustin Johnson is facing a trio of major champions in his group at the Dell Technologies Match Play.

Johnson is the No. 1 seed for the first time in Match Play, which starts Wednesday at Austin Country Club. The three players assigned to his round-robin group are PGA champion Jimmy Walker, two-time major champion Martin Kaymer and former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson.

Defending champion Jason Day, the No. 3 seed, has Bay Hill winner Marc Leishman in his group. They are only two Australians in the 64-man field.

Rory McIlroy has Emiliano Grillo, Gary Woodland and Soren Kjeldsen, while fourth-seeded Hideki Matsuyama has drawn Louis Oosthuizen, the runner-up last year. Also in Matsuyama's group are Ross Fisher and Jim Furyk.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos