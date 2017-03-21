Business

Fairbanks cooperative denies wind farm request

The Associated Press
FAIRBANKS, Alaska

An electric utility cooperative serving the Fairbanks region has denied a request for interconnection from a company looking to build a wind farm.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2nh2cGH) Golden Valley Electric Association officials say the proposal was rejected because the wind farm would increase costs for the cooperative and its customers.

GVEA had hired consultant Mike Hubbard to review Delta Wind Farm's proposal, which was submitted in December.

Hubbard's study found it would cost nearly $20 million to purchase the fuel needed to regulate the 13.5-megawatt wind farm in its first year of operation. GVEA officials say that would've increased the cooperative's fuel costs by about 15 percent.

Delta Wind Farm co-owner Mike Craft questions Hubbard's cost analysis because he says it's based off tariffs that are illegal.

