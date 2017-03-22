Pa. man charged with military contract bribery scheme

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested in an alleged bribery scheme involving construction projects at New Jersey's Picatinny Arsenal and Joint Base McGuire-Dix Lakehurst.
The U.S. attorney's office in New Jersey alleges Kevin Leondi, of Stroudsburg, received $125,000 in bribes in the form of cash, the sale of unneeded equipment and work performed at his personal property.
Leondi is charged with conspiracy to accept bribes and defraud the United States. The charge carries a maximum five-year prison sentence.
The criminal complaint alleges Leondi used his job as a liaison between the Army and various contractors to operate the bribery scheme. The 56-year-old Leondi is due to make an initial court appearance Wednesday in Newark.
A message left with Leondi's attorney wasn't immediately returned Wednesday.
