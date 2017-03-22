The Latest: Families of ferry victims express gratitude

1:30 Big rig crosses Highway 99 median, strikes car in Merced Pause

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

1:08 Tahitian dance festival this weekend in Merced

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:11 I mean ...what are the odds? Romeo and Juliet?

2:46 Feinstein asks Gorsuch if Roe v. Wade amounts to 'superprecedent'

1:06 What to do when you meet a python