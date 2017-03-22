Longtime leader of Sealaska board to step down

Southeast Alaska's regional Native corporation Sealaska is losing one of its longest-serving leaders.
KTOO-FM reported (http://bit.ly/2nEJYQ4) Wednesday that Rosita Worl will step down in June after 30 years on the Juneau-based corporation's board of directors.
Worl says she has thought about leaving her post for some time and is looking forward to completing various academic projects. She will also continue in her role as president of the Sealaska Heritage Institute.
Worl is an anthropologist and previously taught at the University of Alaska Southeast.
Her leadership roles have also taken her outside southeast Alaska, where she has served on the boards of the Alaska Federation of Natives, the Indigenous Languages Institute and the National Museum of the American Indian.
