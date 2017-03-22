Business

March 22, 2017 9:26 PM

Ohio auditor: Ex-worker didn't comment on fraud allegations

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

The state auditor's office says a former deputy director at a southern Ohio halfway house facing fraud allegations didn't respond to an opportunity to comment on the charges.

An audit of STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto (sy-OH'-tuh) County says center officials spent thousands of taxpayer dollars on alcohol, hotels, travel costs for family members and a strip club.

The report cited former deputy director Josh Saunders with improperly spending $12,042.

Saunders' attorney, Jonathan Marshall, says his client denies any wrongdoing and questions why state auditors never interviewed Saunders as part of their investigation.

Beth Gianforcaro (jee-unh-for-KARE'-oh), spokeswoman for Auditor David Yost (yohst), says Saunders did not reply to a letter sent to him and 10 other employees about the audit's proposed findings.

