Investigation finds safety violations in lineman's death

The Kentucky Public Service Commission has concluded its investigation into the death of a Jackson Purchase Energy Corp. lineman and found that several federal, state and local codes were violated.
Lineman Josh Franklin was injured Jan. 6 after making contact with a live power line he was working on. The 28-year-old died 10 days later in the hospital.
The Paducah Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2na9wlb) a KPSC accident report listed seven violations of the National Electrical Safety Code, seven instances in which JPEC's safety manual wasn't followed and one violation of a state statute that requires regular inspection of all electrical lines.
The KPSC also found that a substandard job briefing occurred, protective safety equipment wasn't worn, employees didn't positively confirm a conductor was de-energized and duties associated with a first-level responder weren't followed.
The Kentucky Labor Cabinet is still investigating the incident.
Comments