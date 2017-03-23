Business

March 23, 2017 9:43 AM

Report: Puerto Rico municipalities see deep population loss

The Associated Press
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico

The U.S. Census Bureau says nearly 80 percent of Puerto Rico's municipalities saw their population drop by more than 5 percent in recent years amid a deep economic crisis.

Officials said Thursday that 10 of the island's 78 municipalities experienced a 12-13 percent loss in population from July 2010-July 2016. Among them was the capital of San Juan.

Overall, about half a million people have left the U.S. territory since 2005. The majority sought jobs and a more affordable cost of living in the U.S. mainland.

The loss of population has shrunk Puerto Rico's tax base amid a 10-year economic slump as the government struggles to find revenue and restructure some $70 billion in public debt.

Some 3.4 million people now live on the island.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos