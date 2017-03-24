Thursday's Sports in Brief

1:30 Big rig crosses Highway 99 median, strikes car in Merced Pause

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:42 Trump to Merkel: ‘At least we have something in common’ in reference to wiretapping

3:01 London Police confirm four dead in attack on Westminster

0:58 Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening

2:21 How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy