March 24, 2017 3:09 AM

Police officer accused of tracking ex with GPS

The Associated Press
HACKENSACK, N.J.

A New Jersey police officer is accused of using a GPS device to track the movements of a former girlfriend for approximately three months.

Authorities arrested 42-year-old Fairview Patrolman Vache Assadourian of Ringwood on charges of invasion of privacy and stalking on Thursday.

Bergen County prosecutors say the patrolman's former girlfriend discovered a GPS device on her vehicle and they say he had disclosed private information about her life without her consent.

It's not known if he has a lawyer and it's not clear if he's still working for the police department.

