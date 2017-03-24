Police officer accused of tracking ex with GPS

A New Jersey police officer is accused of using a GPS device to track the movements of a former girlfriend for approximately three months.
Authorities arrested 42-year-old Fairview Patrolman Vache Assadourian of Ringwood on charges of invasion of privacy and stalking on Thursday.
Bergen County prosecutors say the patrolman's former girlfriend discovered a GPS device on her vehicle and they say he had disclosed private information about her life without her consent.
It's not known if he has a lawyer and it's not clear if he's still working for the police department.
