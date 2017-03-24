Maine man charged again with stealing electricity for home

A Maine man has been arrested for the second time in over two months on charges he climbed a utility pole and used jumper cable clamps to steal electricity from a utility company for his home.
Maine State Police had received a tip that claimed Nicholas Gage reconnected power cables from the pole to his Wales home. Authorities say a trooper watched the 36-year-old Gagne climb the pole holding a Central Maine Power transformer on Thursday morning.
Authorities say Gagne saw the trooper, came down the pole and fled into an outbuilding. He eventually surrendered.
Gagne faces charges of theft and other offenses. The Portland Press Herald reports that a jail supervisor said it wasn't possible to speak to him Thursday night.
Gagne was charged with stealing electricity on Jan. 16.
