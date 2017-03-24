Baker weighs alternative to employer health care charge

Gov. Charlie Baker's administration is weighing an alternative to a proposed health care assessment on certain employers.
Business groups say the Republican governor has discussed with them the possibility of scrapping the controversial $2,000-per-worker fee on employers with more than 10 workers who do not offer health insurance.
Instead, the state would increase for two years an existing fee, known as the Employer Medical Assistance Contribution, paid by all businesses with six or more workers. In exchange, the administration would freeze unemployment insurance rates for two years.
The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2nva9Ii ) reports that some business groups are more open to the alternative plan than the original. Others, including the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, would remain opposed.
Baker says the money raised by the fee would offset rising Medicaid costs.
